WFP Algeria Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

133,672 rations distributed in September 2022

2095 mt of food assistance distributed

1891 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 17.1 million six-month (October 2022– March 2023) net funding requirement.

Operational Updates

In September, WFP distributed 133,672 food rations that included: 8 kg of wheat flour, 2 kg of barley, 2 kg of lentils, 2 kg of rice, 0.92 kg of vegetable oil, 0.75 kg of sugar (representing 100 percent of the standard ration of 15.67 Kg) – total of 1,891 kcal per person per day.

For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia of pregnant and lactating women (PLW), WFP distributed daily rations of super cereal wheat soy blend with sugar (200 g/person/day) and vegetable oil (20 g/person/day) for 782 PLW. In addition, 8,078 PLW in the refugee camps received fresh food e- vouchers to provide them with a more nutritious diet and to prevent MAM and anaemia. The e-voucher had the value of the Algerian Dinar DZD 2,800 (USD 18) to purchase additional commodities from a pre-selected list of diversified products. In September, UNHCR contributed to top up and double the value of the e- vouchers. UNHCR and WFP signed an agreement to top- up WFP’s current nutrition activity for the last 4 months of 2022 targeting 8,600 PLW. WFP transfers DZD 1,400 per woman per month, which UNHCR’s top-up matches.

In August, WFP distributed the Multiple Micronutrient Supplements-MMS (1 tablet per woman per day) targeting 8,424 pregnant and lactating women alongside the distribution of value vouchers to prevent anaemia and malnutrition. The MMS assistance starts at the first medical check and lasts for a maximum 24 months.

For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in children, 748 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of specialised nutritious food (PlumpySup) throughout September.