WFP Algeria Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

133,672 rations distributed in September 2021

1,927 mt of food assistance distributed

1,808 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 5 m six month (October 2021– March 2022) net funding requirement.

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP distributed 133,672 food rations that included 6 kg of wheat flour, 2 kg of lentils, 1.25 kg barley, 2 kg of rice, 0.5 kg of pasta, 750 g sugar, 1 kg of dates and 920 g of fortified vegetable oil. About 1,808 kcal per person per day were received by beneficiaries during the month of September.

• For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia of pregnant and lactating women (PLW), WFP distributed daily rations of super cereal wheat soy blend, sugar and vegetable oil to 722 women. In addition, around 8,423 PLW received fresh food vouchers to provide a more nutritious diet and to prevent MAM and anaemia.

• WFP distributed Multiple Micronutrient Tablets (1 tablet per woman per day) to 8,243 pregant and lactating women.

• For the treatment of moderate & acute malnutrition (MAM) in children, 548 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of specialised nutritious food (PlumpySup) throughout September, while MAM prevention activities reached 13,712 boys and girls aged 6-59 months, who also received specialized nutritious food (Nutributter) in health centres.

• School year 2020/21 was closed in June.The school feeding activity will resume in the next school year starting on 3 October 2021.

• Due to the disruption in the wheat flour market across Algeria, WFP encountered challenges to source locally the monthly ration of wheat flour in September.

Thanks to partners, WFP managed to secure a ration of 6 kg per beneficiary as opposed to 8 kg initially planned.