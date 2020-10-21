WFP Algeria Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

133,672 people assisted In September 2020

2,228 mt of food assistance distributed under general food assistance

2,169 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 3.3 m six months (November 2020 – April 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP distributed a complete food basket in September that included 8 kg of wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 2 kg barley, 2 kg of lentils, 750 g sugar and 1 litre of vegetable oil. The ration reached 2,169 kcal/day, 103 percent of the planned value.

• For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia in pregnant and lactating women (PLWGs), WFP distributed daily rations of wheat soy blend mixed with sugar and vegetable oil to 625 women.

In addition, around 8,000 PLWGs received fresh food vouchers to prevent MAM and anaemia. For the treatment of MAM in children, 469 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of 100g of specialised nutritious food. To prevent MAM in children, 13,587 boys and girls aged 6-59 months received specialized nutritious food in health centres.

• WFP’s school feeding programme restarted on 13 September after being suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 39,098 boys and girls in all the camp schools are encouraged to enrol and attend the schools through the distribution of a mid-morning snack consisting of high energy biscuits and a glass of milk.