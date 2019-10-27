27 Oct 2019

WFP Algeria Country Brief, September 2019

from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Sep 2019
In Numbers

133,672 people assisted In September 2019

2,095 mt of food assistance distributed under GFA

2,052 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$6.2 million six months net funding requirements (November2019 – April 2020)

Operational Updates

• Under the General Food Assistance (GFA), 133,672 Sahrawi refugees received a diverse food ration. In September the food basket consisted of 8 kg wheat flour, 1 kg rice, 1 kg barley, 2 kg of pulses, 1 kg corn soy blend (CSB+), 750 g sugar, and 1 litre of fortified vegetable oil. The food basket was complemented with 1 kg of Gofio, a roasted maize that is funded by the Spanish region of Gran Canaria. While 2 kilos of cereals were missing, the additional Gofio led to the ration reaching an energy intake of 2,052 kcal/day, 98 percent of the planned 2,100 kcal.

• As in recent months, WFP was unable to distribute specialised nutritious foods to prevent acute malnutrition and treat moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in children and pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) due to the delayed confirmation of contributions and the resulting lack of funds. The specialised products for the treatment of MAM in PLWG (CSB+ with sugar) arrived by the end of September, while specialised product for MAM children (Plumpy’Sup) will arrive in the camps in October.

• For the prevention of acute malnutrition in PLWG, WFP is preparing the distribution of fresh food vouchers through a new cash-based transfer modality, which is now planned to start in October 2019 targeting 8,000 PLWG.

• The School Feeding Programme resumed with the start of the camp schools on 15 September. Over 39,000 children in all schools and kindergartens received High energy biscuits and milk to encourage attendance.

