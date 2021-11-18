WFP Algeria Country Brief, October 2021

Operational Updates

In October WFP distributed 133,672 food rations that included 2.2 kg of rice, 2 kg of lentils, 750 g sugar, 920 g of fortified vegetable oil, 0.57 kg of dates and 0.8 kg of pasta for the Dakha refugee camp only. The ration provides 1,210 kcal per person per day.

For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia of pregnant and lactating women (PLW), WFP distributed daily rations of super cereal wheat soy blend, sugar and vegetable oil to 746 women. In addition, around 8,303 PLW received fresh food vouchers to have a more nutritious diet and to prevent MAM and anaemia.

WFP continued the distribution of the Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) targeting 8,243 pregnant and lactating women (1 tablet per woman per day).

For the treatment of moderate and acute malnutrition (MAM) in children, 576 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of specialised nutritious food (PlumpySup) throughout October, while MAM prevention activities reached 13,786 boys and girls aged 6-59 months, who also received specialized nutritious food (Nutributter) in health centres.