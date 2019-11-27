WFP Algeria Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

133,672 people assisted In October 2019

2,362 mt of food assistance distributed under GFA

2,216 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 6.8 m six month (December 2019 – May 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• Under the General Food Assistance (GFA), 133,672 Sahrawi refugees received a diverse food ration. In October the food basket consisted of 8 kg wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 2 kg barley, 2 kg of lentils, 1 kg corn soya blend (CSB+), 750 g sugar, and 1 L of vegetable oil. The food basket was complemented with 1 kg of Gofio, a roasted maize that is funded by the Spanish region of Gran Canaria. The distribution of a complete food basket, in addition to Gofio as a complementary product, allowed the energy intake to reach 2,216 kcal/day, exceeding the 2,100 kcal initially planned by 5 percent.

• Other humanitarian actors such as the Spanish Red Cross and OXFAM distributed fresh food, including 2 eggs, 1 kg onions and 0.5 kg potatoes. 800 celiac patients received a double ration of fresh foods.

• In October, WFP restarted its nutrition support to pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) after months of breaks due to the unavailability of the products. 735 malnourished PLWGs received daily rations of 100g corn soya blend (CSB+) and 10g vegetable oil.

• For the prevention of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia in PLWGs, WFP started the distribution of fresh food vouchers through the new cash-based transfer modality.

• For the treatment of MAM in children 06-59 months the distribution has not yet resumed due to an issue of long procurement lead times. The specialised nutritious food will arrive in the camps in November.

• In October the distribution of mid-morning snacks in all schools and kindergartens for over 39,000 children continued. Boys and girls received 50g of milk. The High-energy biscuits that complete the snack were not available in October but will arrive in the caps of next month’s distribution.