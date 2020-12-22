WFP Algeria Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

1,827 mt of food assistance distributed under GFA

1,805 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 7.2 m six months (January-June 2021) net funding requirements, representing 72% of total

133,672 people assisted In November 2020

Operational Updates

• In November WFP distributed 133,672 food rations that included 5 kg of wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 2 kg barley, 2 kg of lentils, 1 kg of corn soy blend, 750 g sugar and 1 L of vegetable oil. The ration was missing 3 kg of wheat flour and therefore the energetic value only reached 1,805 kcal/day, 86 percent of the planned value.

• Due to a funding deficit, the first distribution at the beginning of the month did not include any wheat flour, which makes up almost half of the food basket.

Fortunately, WFP Algeria received an allocation of USD 600,000 of flexible funding from headquarters to bridge the most urgent needs. Thanks to these funds, the office was able to quickly procure local wheat flour and complement the November food basket with 5 kg per person through a second distribution.

• The new funds were also partially used to reimburse for prepositioned stock managed by the Spanish Red Cross and the Algerian Red Crescent that had loaned different commodities including wheat flour, lentils, sugar and vegetable oil to allow the October ration to be complete.

• For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia in pregnant and lactating women (PLWGs), WFP distributed daily rations of wheat soya blend mixed with sugar and vegetable oil to 662 women. In addition, around 8,000 PLWGs received fresh food vouchers to prevent MAM and anaemia.

• For the treatment of MAM in children, 483 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of 100g of specialised nutritious food. To prevent MAM in children, 13,620 boys and girls aged 6-59 months received specialized nutritious food in health centres.

• 39,347 boys and girls in all the camp schools benefitted of WFP’s school feeding programme to encourage them to enrol and attend class. Every child received a mid-morning consisting of high energy biscuits and a glass of milk.