26 Dec 2019

WFP Algeria Country Brief, November 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (298.43 KB)

In Numbers

2,362 mt of food assistance distributed under GFA

2,290 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 6.3 m six months (January - June 2020) net funding requirements

133,672 people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• Under the General Food Assistance (GFA) activity, 133,672 Sahrawi refugees in November received a diverse food ration. In November the food basket consisted of 8 kg wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 2 kg barley, 2 kg of lentils, 1 kg corn soya blend (CSB+), 750 g sugar, and 1 L of vegetable oil. The food basket was complemented with 1 kg of Gofio, a roasted maize that is funded by the Spanish region of Gran Canaria. The distribution of a complete food basket, in addition to Gofio as a complementary product, allowed the energy intake to reach 2,290 kcal/day, exceeding the 2,100 kcal initially planned by 9 percent.

• Other humanitarian actors such as the Spanish Red Cross and OXFAM distributed fresh food, including 1 kg onions and 0.5 kg carrots. 800 celiac patients received a double ration of fresh foods, and 1 kg of gluten free wheat flour. UNHCR distributed 200 grams of yeast per family.

• WFP’s nutrition support to treat Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) in pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) and children 06-59 months was halted this month due to the unavailability of the specialised products. While this activity has seen many breaks in 2019, the distribution is expected to resume in December. Challenges include funding shortfalls and long production and transport times.

• For the prevention of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia in PLWGs, WFP continued the distribution of fresh food vouchers through the new cash-based transfer modality.

• In November the distribution of reduced midmorning snacks in all schools and kindergartens for over 39,000 children continued. Boys and girls only received 50g of milk due to the late arrival of the High-energy biscuits (HEB) that complete the snack.
The distribution of HEB will resume in December.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.