WFP Algeria Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

2,362 mt of food assistance distributed under GFA

2,290 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 6.3 m six months (January - June 2020) net funding requirements

133,672 people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• Under the General Food Assistance (GFA) activity, 133,672 Sahrawi refugees in November received a diverse food ration. In November the food basket consisted of 8 kg wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 2 kg barley, 2 kg of lentils, 1 kg corn soya blend (CSB+), 750 g sugar, and 1 L of vegetable oil. The food basket was complemented with 1 kg of Gofio, a roasted maize that is funded by the Spanish region of Gran Canaria. The distribution of a complete food basket, in addition to Gofio as a complementary product, allowed the energy intake to reach 2,290 kcal/day, exceeding the 2,100 kcal initially planned by 9 percent.

• Other humanitarian actors such as the Spanish Red Cross and OXFAM distributed fresh food, including 1 kg onions and 0.5 kg carrots. 800 celiac patients received a double ration of fresh foods, and 1 kg of gluten free wheat flour. UNHCR distributed 200 grams of yeast per family.

• WFP’s nutrition support to treat Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) in pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) and children 06-59 months was halted this month due to the unavailability of the specialised products. While this activity has seen many breaks in 2019, the distribution is expected to resume in December. Challenges include funding shortfalls and long production and transport times.

• For the prevention of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia in PLWGs, WFP continued the distribution of fresh food vouchers through the new cash-based transfer modality.

• In November the distribution of reduced midmorning snacks in all schools and kindergartens for over 39,000 children continued. Boys and girls only received 50g of milk due to the late arrival of the High-energy biscuits (HEB) that complete the snack.

The distribution of HEB will resume in December.