WFP Algeria Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

133,672 rations distributed in May 2022

825 MT of food assistance distributed

886 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$16.6 million six-month (June 2022– November 2022) net funding requirement.

Operational Updates

• In May, WFP distributed 133,672 food rations that included 2 kg of rice, 0.75 kg of sugar, 1 kg of Corn-Soy Blend plus (CSB+), 1.5 kg of Gofio and 0.92 kg of vegetable oil (which represented 37 percent of the standard ration of 16.67 Kg). Beneficiaries received about 886 kcal per person per day during this month.

• For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia of pregnant and lactating women (PLW),

WFP distributed daily rations of super cereal wheat soy blend, sugar and vegetable oil to 764 women. In addition, around 2,818 PLW in the refugee camps received fresh food paper vouchers to provide them with a more nutritious diet and to prevent MAM and anaemia, as well as 5,782 received e-vouchers with the value of DZD 1,400 (USD 11) to purchase additional commodities from a pre-selected list of diversified products.

• WFP continued the distribution of the Multiple Micronutrient Supplements MMS (1 tablet per woman per day) targeting 8,210 pregnant and lactating women.

• For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in children, 603 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of specialised nutritious food (PlumpySup) throughout May, while MAM prevention activities reached 13,901 boys and girls aged 6-59 months, who also received specialized nutritious food (Nutributter) in health centres.

• School feeding in the refugee camps continued as WFP distributed nutritious gofio porridge made from gofio, dried skimmed milk, vitamin-enriched oil and sugar to 39,864 children every school day. WFP resumed distribution of the daily 50g packet of high energy biscuits in May, which has been suspended due to stock shortages.