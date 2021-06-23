WFP Algeria Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

133,672 people assisted in May 2021

2,270 mt of food assistance distributed

2,098 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 8.9 m six-month (June – November 2021) net funding requirement.

Operational Updates

• In May, WFP distributed 133,672 food rations that included 8 kg of wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 2 kg of lentils 1.5 kg barley, 750 g sugar, 2 kg gofio and 720 g of fortified vegetable oil. About 2,098 kcal per person per day were received by beneficiaries during the month of May.

• For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia of pregnant and lactating women (PLWGs), WFP distributed daily rations of super cereal wheat soy blend and vegetable oil to 633 women. In addition, around 8,345 PLWGs received fresh food vouchers to provide them with a more nutritious diet and to prevent MAM and anaemia.

• As part of treatment of MAM in children, 522 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of specialised nutritious food (PlumpySup) throughout May, while MAM prevention activities reached 13,718 boys and girls aged 6-59 months, who also received specialized nutritious food (Nutributter) in health centres.

• In May, 39,347 boys and girls in all the camp schools were able to benefit from WFP’s school feeding programme, which had the aim of encouraging and maintaining student enrolment and class attendance. Every child received a mid-morning or afternoon snack: 50 gr of high energy biscuits (HEB) and 40 gr of dried skimmed milk (HEB only in kindergartens).

• Complementary school feeding activities, funded by the Brazilian Trust Fund continued in May, through weekly distributions of sandwiches with cheese, eggs and a juice, for the last month of the academic year. These weekly distributions reached children enrolled in primary and intermediate schools, coranic schools, and centers of children with specific needs across the five refugee camps.