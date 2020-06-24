WFP Algeria Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In May, WFP increased the number of general food rations to 152,768 to include Sahrawi refugees who suffer from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The food basket consisted of 8 kg of wheat flour, 1.5 kg pasta and 500 g rice, 2 kg barley, 2 kg of lentils, 750 g sugar, 1 L of vegetable oil and 1 kg of corn soy blend. The ration reached 2,104 kcal/day, 100 percent of the planned value.

For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia in pregnant and lactating women (PLWGs), WFP distributed daily rations of super cereal, sugar and vegetable oil to 653 women. In addition, around 8,000 PLWGs received fresh food vouchers to prevent MAM and anaemia.

For the treatment of MAM in children, 459 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of 100g of specialised nutritious food. To prevent MAM in children resumed, 13,317 boys and girls aged 6-59 months received specialized nutritious food in health centres.

WFP’s school feeding programme is currently suspended due to school closures following the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.