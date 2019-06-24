24 Jun 2019

WFP Algeria Country Brief, May 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (246.84 KB)

In Numbers

125,000 people assisted In May 2019

1,990 mt of food assistance distributed

2,268 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 0.3 m six months (June–November 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

  • In May, under General Food Assistance (GFA), WFP distributed 125,000 rations consisting of 7.5 kg wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 2.5 kg barley, 1 kg of yellow split peas, 1 kg of lentils, 1 kg sugar, and 1 litre of fortified vegetable oil. Corn Soy Bend (CSB) was not distributed following a WFP-wide directive to halt distribution of this product, pending an investigation into food safety. WFP followed the protocol, and no issues or incidents have been reported.

  • The ration was complemented with 700g gofio (roasted maize meal), which is part of an in-kind donation from the Spanish region of Gran Canaria. In addition, refugees received 2 kg of Saudi Arabian dates for the celebration of Ramadan. However, due to delays, the dates could only be distributed in the last week of May.
    Thanks to the complementary gofio and dates, the energy intake of the May ration reached 2,268 kcal/day, 108 percent of the planned 2,100 kcal.

  • Under the nutrition activity, a total of 454 children received specialised nutritious food for the treatment of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM). However, the remaining stocks were only sufficient to cover this month’s distribution.

  • WFP was unable to distribute products to prevent chronic malnutrition in children, since the specialised nutritious food is not available and has long lead times (6 months).

  • Due to the halt of CSB distribution, WFP was not able to provide pregnant and lactating women (PLW) with products to treat MAM. WFP is exploring possibilities to replace the CSB with other products for next months’ distributions.

  • For the prevention of acute malnutrition in PLW, WFP is planning the distribution of fresh food vouchers.

  • As part of its School Feeding Programme, WFP distributed mid-morning snacks consisting of 80g of milk and 50g of high energy biscuits to 30,843 boys and girls in all primary and intermediary camp schools, and 8,113 children in camp kindergartens. May is the last month of school in the camps and many children will spend the summer in Spain as part of exchange programmes. The remaining stocks of biscuits will be distributed to children traveling in the next months, as agreed with the local partners.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.