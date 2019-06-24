WFP Algeria Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

125,000 people assisted In May 2019

1,990 mt of food assistance distributed

2,268 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 0.3 m six months (June–November 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

In May, under General Food Assistance (GFA), WFP distributed 125,000 rations consisting of 7.5 kg wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 2.5 kg barley, 1 kg of yellow split peas, 1 kg of lentils, 1 kg sugar, and 1 litre of fortified vegetable oil. Corn Soy Bend (CSB) was not distributed following a WFP-wide directive to halt distribution of this product, pending an investigation into food safety. WFP followed the protocol, and no issues or incidents have been reported.

The ration was complemented with 700g gofio (roasted maize meal), which is part of an in-kind donation from the Spanish region of Gran Canaria. In addition, refugees received 2 kg of Saudi Arabian dates for the celebration of Ramadan. However, due to delays, the dates could only be distributed in the last week of May.

Thanks to the complementary gofio and dates, the energy intake of the May ration reached 2,268 kcal/day, 108 percent of the planned 2,100 kcal.

Under the nutrition activity, a total of 454 children received specialised nutritious food for the treatment of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM). However, the remaining stocks were only sufficient to cover this month’s distribution.

WFP was unable to distribute products to prevent chronic malnutrition in children, since the specialised nutritious food is not available and has long lead times (6 months).

Due to the halt of CSB distribution, WFP was not able to provide pregnant and lactating women (PLW) with products to treat MAM. WFP is exploring possibilities to replace the CSB with other products for next months’ distributions.

For the prevention of acute malnutrition in PLW, WFP is planning the distribution of fresh food vouchers.