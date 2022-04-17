WFP Algeria Country Brief, March 2022

In numbers

133,672 rations distributed in March 2022

1,231 mt of food assistance distributed

1,145 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 13 million six month (April 2022– September 2022) net funding requirement.

Operational Updates

• In March WFP distributed 133,672 food rations that included 2 kg of lentils, 2 kg of rice, 2 kg of barley, 0.75 kg of sugar, 0.46 kg of fortified vegetable oil, 1 kg of Corn-Soy Blend plus (CSB+) and 1 kg of Gofio.

Beneficiaries received about 1,145 kcal per person per day during the month of March.

• For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia of pregnant and lactating women (PLW), WFP distributed daily rations of super cereal wheat soy blend, sugar and vegetable oil to 739 women. In addition, around 4,629 PLW in the refugee camps received fresh food paper vouchers to provide a more nutritious diet and to prevent MAM and anaemia. 3,882 received e-vouchers with the value of DZD 1,400 (USD 11) to purchase additional commodities from a pre-selected list of diversified products.

• WFP continued the distribution of the Multiple Microntrient Supplements (MMS) (1 tablet per woman per day), targeting 8,423 pregant and lactating women.

• For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in children, 615 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of specialised nutritious food (PlumpySup) throughout February, while MAM prevention activities reached 13,866 boys and girls aged 6-59 months, who also received specialized nutritious food (Nutributter) in health centres.

• School feeding in the refugee camps continued and WFP distributed nutritious gofio porridge made from gofio, dried skimmed milk, vitamin-enriched oil and sugar to 39,864 children every school day. WFP did not distribute the daily 50g packet of high energy biscuits due to a shortage in stocks.

• WFP is facing big challenges of increased prices of food commodities and shipping, as well as the lack of availability in the local and international markets.