WFP Algeria Country Brief, March 2021

In Numbers

133,672 people assisted in March 2021

2,228 mt of food assistance distributed under GFA

2,095 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 6.9 m six month (May – October 2021) net funding requirement.

Operational Updates

• In March WFP distributed 133,672 food rations that included 8 kg of wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 2 kg barley, 2 kg of lentils, 750 g sugar, 1 kg gofio and 920 g of fortified vegetable oil. About 2,095 kcal per person per day were received by beneficiaries during the month of March.

• For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia in pregnant and lactating women (PLWGs), WFP distributed daily rations of wheat soya blend mixed with sugar and vegetable oil to 642 women. In addition, around 8,325 PLWGs received fresh food vouchers to provide a more nutritious diet and to prevent MAM and anaemia.

• As part of treatment of MAM in children, 529 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of specialised nutritious food (PlumpySup) throughout March, while MAM prevention activities reached 13,831 boys and girls aged 6-59 months, who also received a specialized nutritious food (Nutributter) in health centres.

• For the treatment of malnutrition among pregnant and lactating women (PLW) as part of WFP’s nutrition activities, 642 PLW received a blend of Super Cereal Plus and vegetable oil.

• Schooling in the refugee camps resumed in September with a strict health and safety protocol. In March 39,347 boys and girls in all the camp schools were able to benefit from WFP’s school feeding programme, which had the aim of encouraging and maintaining student enrolment and class attendance.

Every child received a mid-morning or afternoon snack