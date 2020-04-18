WFP Algeria Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

133,672 people assisted In March 2020

2,162 MT of food assistance distributed under GFA 2,039 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

USD 0 m six-months net funding requirements (May – October 2020)

Operational Updates

• WFP distributed food rations to 133,672 Sahrawi refugees in March 2020. The food basket consisted of 8 kg of wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 2 kg barley, 1 kg of lentils, 750 g sugar, 1L of vegetable oil and 500g of corn soy blend. The food basket was complemented with 1kg of gofio, roasted maize funded by the Spanish region of Gran Canaria, which enabled WFP to increase the average kilocalorie value of the reduced ration, reaching 2,039 kcal/day, 97 percent of the planned value.

• For the treatment of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia in pregnant and lactating women (PLWGs), WFP distributed 21 daily rations of super cereal, sugar and vegetable oil to 695 women.

WFP did not have enough corn soy blend to cover the full month of distributions. In addition, around 8,000 PLWGs received fresh food vouchers to prevent MAM and anaemia.

• For the treatment of MAM in children, 438 children aged between 6-59 months received 29 daily rations of 100g of specialised nutritious food.

• WFP distributed mid-morning snacks in all schools and kindergartens to over 39,000 boys and girls.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis all education institutions in the camps closed on 13 March and will probably remain closed until June.

COVID-19 response in Algeria

• On 26 February Algeria reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Since then, the number of cases has increased, and the Algerian Government has taken measures to slow the spread including closure of schools and restaurants, halting air and maritime travel, prohibiting public gatherings, stopping movement between wilayas (regions) and requesting citizens to stay home. All wilayas are on partial lockdown, except the most affected region,

Blida, which is fully locked down. Nine wilayas have a curfew between 3pm and 7am, including Algiers.