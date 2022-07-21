WFP Algeria Country Brief, June 2022

June 2022
133,672 rations distributed in June 2022
550 mt of food assistance distributed
495 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket
US$19 million six-month (July 2022– December 2022) net funding requirement.
Operational Updates
In June 2022, WFP distributed 133,672 food rations that included 2 kg of barley, 0.9 kg of rice, 0.2 kg of Corn-Soy Blend plus (CSB+) and 1 kg of Gofio (which represented 24.6 percent of the standard ration of 16.67 kg).
Beneficiaries received about 495 kcal per person per day during this month. Due to funding shortfalls, WFP had to reduce its food assistance, which decreased the beneficiaries calorie intake.
For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia of pregnant and lactating women (PLW),
WFP distributed daily rations of super cereal wheat soy blend, sugar and vegetable oil to 783 women. In addition, 7,954 PLW in the refugee camps received fresh food e-vouchers to provide them with a more nutritious diet and to prevent MAM and anaemia. The e-voucher has the value of DZD 1,400 (USD 9.6) to purchase additional commodities from a pre-selected list of diversified products.
For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in children, there was no distribution of specialised nutritious food (PlumpySup) throughout June due to shipment challenges, while MAM prevention activities reached 13,857 boys and girls aged 6-59 months, who also received specialized nutritious food (Nutributter) in health centres.
School feeding in the refugee camps stopped during the month of June given that the schools in the refugee camps are closed for the summer holidays.