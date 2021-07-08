WFP Algeria Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

133,672 rations distributed in June 2021

2,308.6 mt of food assistance distributed

2,117 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 9.9 m six month (July – December 2021) net funding requirement.

Operational Updates

In June WFP distributed 133,672 food rations that included 8 kg of wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 2 kg of lentils 1.6 kg barley, 750 g sugar, 1 kg gofio and 720 g of fortified vegetable oil. About 2,117 kcal per person per day were received by beneficiaries during the month of June.

For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia of pregnant and lactating women (PLW), WFP distributed daily rations of super cereal wheat soy blend and vegetable oil to 612 women. In addition, around 8,243 PLW received fresh food vouchers to provide a more nutritious diet and to prevent MAM and anaemia.

WFP started the sensitization about the Multiple Micronutrient Supplements MMS (1 tablet per woman per day). The pilot phase of the MMS distribution took place in one of the refugee camps from the 30th May to 13th June 2021. MMS are essential for normal physiological function, growth and development for a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.

For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in children, 509 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of specialised nutritious food (PlumpySup) throughout June, while MAM prevention activities reached 13,784 boys and girls aged 6-59 months, who also received specialized nutritious food (Nutributter) in health centres.