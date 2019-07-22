WFP Algeria Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

125,000 people assisted in June 2019

2,214 mt of food assistance distributed

2,263 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 2.4 m six months (July–December 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In June, WFP distributed 125,000 full entitlements under the General Food Assistance (GFA). The June food basket consisted of 8 kg wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 2 kg barley, 1 kg of yellow split peas, 2 kg of lentils, 1 kg sugar, and 1 litre of fortified vegetable oil.

• The food basket was complemented with 800g of dates, part of an in-kind donation from Saudi Arabia. Thanks to the complementary dates, the energy intake of the June ration reached 2,263 kcal/day, 108 percent of the planned 2,100 kcal.

• Other humanitarian actors such as the Spanish Red Cross distributed fresh food, including onions, and provided special distributions to celiac patients.

• WFP was unable to distribute specialised nutritious foods to prevent acute malnutrition and treat moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in children and pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) due to long procurement lead times. The specialised products for both prevention and treatment of MAM will not be available for distribution before the fall.

• For the prevention of acute malnutrition in PLWG, WFP is planning the distribution of fresh food vouchers. The implementation of the new cash-based transfer modality is currently being prepared.

• In June, the School Feeding Programme was not implemented due to school closure for the summer holidays. The remaining 240 kg of High-Energy Biscuits were distributed to 6,000 Sahrawi refugee children who are travelling to Spain for the summer.