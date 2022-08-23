WFP Algeria Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers
-
133,672 rations distributed in July 2022
-
492 mt of food assistance distributed
-
513 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket
-
US$ 11.9 million six-month (August 2022– January 2023) net funding requirement.
Operational Updates
-
In July, WFP distributed 133,672 food rations that included 0.5 kg of barley, 1 kg of lentils, 1 kg of Gofio, 0.46 kg of vegetable oil, 0.5 kg of sugar and 0.22 of high energy biscuits (representing 22 percent of the standard ration of 16.67 Kg). Beneficiaries received about 513 kcal per person per day during this month. Due to funding shortfalls, WFP has reduced its food assistance since the first quarter of 2022, which decreased the beneficiaries’ calorie intake.
-
For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia of pregnant and lactating women (PLW), WFP distributed daily rations of super cereal wheat soy blend, sugar and vegetable oil to 783 women.
-
For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) of children, the distribution of specialised nutritious food (PlumpySup) has been suspended since June due to a production issue from the supplier. MAM prevention activities reached 13,857 boys and girls aged 6-59 months. They also received specialized nutritious food (Nutributter) in health centres.
-
Although school feeding in the refugee camps has been suspended since June until September due to the summer holidays, WFP distributed four packs of high energy biscuits for children who were enrolled in the school feeding programme and attended summer programmes in northern Algeria and Europe (the ration per child consisted of two packs for the departure and two packs for the return trip).