WFP Algeria Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In July, WFP distributed 133,672 food rations that included 0.5 kg of barley, 1 kg of lentils, 1 kg of Gofio, 0.46 kg of vegetable oil, 0.5 kg of sugar and 0.22 of high energy biscuits (representing 22 percent of the standard ration of 16.67 Kg). Beneficiaries received about 513 kcal per person per day during this month. Due to funding shortfalls, WFP has reduced its food assistance since the first quarter of 2022, which decreased the beneficiaries’ calorie intake.

For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia of pregnant and lactating women (PLW), WFP distributed daily rations of super cereal wheat soy blend, sugar and vegetable oil to 783 women.

For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) of children, the distribution of specialised nutritious food (PlumpySup) has been suspended since June due to a production issue from the supplier. MAM prevention activities reached 13,857 boys and girls aged 6-59 months. They also received specialized nutritious food (Nutributter) in health centres.