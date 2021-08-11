WFP Algeria Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

133,672 rations distributed in July 2021

2,094.6 MT of food assistance distributed

2,005 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 2.7 m six-month net funding requirement (August 2021 – January 2022)

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP distributed 133,672 food rations that included 8 kg of wheat flour, 2 kg of lentils, 2 kg barley, 1 kg of pasta, 750 g sugar, 1 kg gofio and 920 g of fortified vegetable oil. About 2,005 kcal per person per day were received by beneficiaries during the month of July.

• For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia of pregnant and lactating women (PLW), WFP distributed daily rations of super cereal wheat soy blend and vegetable oil to 695 women. In addition, around 8,243 PLW received fresh food vouchers to provide a more nutritious diet and to prevent MAM and anaemia.

• WFP continued the sensitization about the Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) (1 tablet per woman per day) targeting 8,243 pregnant and lactating women.

• For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in children, 535 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of specialised nutritious food (PlumpySup) throughout July, while MAM prevention activities reached 13,789 boys and girls aged 6-59 months, who also received specialized nutritious food (Nutributter) in health centres.

• Schooling in the refugee camps stopped given that the school year ended on the 9th June. The school feeding activity will resume in the next school year starting September 2021.