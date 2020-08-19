WFP Algeria Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

152,768 people assisted In July 2020

2,699 mt of food assistance distributed under GFA

2,166 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 1.2 m six-month (September 2020 – February 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP in Algeria extended its General Food Assistance for three months (May-July) to around 20,000 additional refugees who suffer from the economic impact of the crisis.

• In July, the food basket consisted of 8 kg of wheat flour, 2 kg pasta, 2 kg barley, 2 kg of lentils, 750 g sugar and 1 L of vegetable oil. The ration was complemented by 2 kg of Saudi Arabian dates.

Thanks to this nutritious complement, the ration reached 2,166 kcal/day, 103 percent of the planned value.

• For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia in pregnant and lactating women (PLWGs), WFP distributed daily rations of super cereal mixed with sugar and vegetable oil to 642 women. In addition, around 8,000 PLWGs received fresh food vouchers to prevent MAM and anaemia.

• For the treatment of MAM in children, 443 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of 100g of specialised nutritious food. To prevent MAM in children, 13,410 boys and girls aged 6-59 months received specialized nutritious food in health centres.

• WFP’s school feeding programme is currently suspended due to school closures following the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.

• WFP, UNHCR, UNICEF and NGO CISP are coordinating with local authorities to prepare the safe return of children to school in September. An action plan is being formulated.