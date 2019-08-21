WFP Algeria Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

133,672 people assisted In July 2019

2,228 mt of food assistance distributed

2,096 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 3.8 m six months (August 2019 – January 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP reached 133,672 Sahrawi refugees through its General Food Assistance (GFA). The July food basket consisted of 8 kg wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 2 kg barley, 1 kg of yellow split peas, 1 kg of lentils, 750 g sugar, 1 litre of fortified vegetable oil as well as 1 kg of pasta. The pasta replaced corn soy blend (CSB+), a commodity with a high energetic value that is currently not available. This replacement allowed WFP to distribute complete rations, with an energy intake of 2,096 kcal/day, 99 percent of the planned 2,100 kcal.

• The fresh food distribution by other humanitarian actors such as the Spanish Red Cross and OXFAM did not take place in July, due to a broken refrigeration system. The fresh food complements the WFP food basket and is critical for diet diversity.

Fresh food distribution is expected to resume in August.

• WFP was unable to distribute specialised nutritious foods to prevent acute malnutrition and treat moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in children and pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) due to long procurement lead times. The specialised products for both prevention and treatment of MAM will not be available for distribution before the fall. WFP is currently planning an additional ration of Corn Soya Blend (200 grams) to compensate the lack of supplementary products dedicated for treatment and prevention.

• For the prevention of acute malnutrition in PLWG, WFP is preparing the distribution of fresh food vouchers through a new cash-based transfer modality, which is planned to start in September 2019 targetting 8,000 pregnant and lactating women.

• In July, the School Feeding Programme was not implemented due to school closure for the summer holidays. Nevertheless, high energy buscuits were distributed to children traveling out of the camps.