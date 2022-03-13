WFP Algeria Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

133,672 rations distributed in January 2022

1,900 mt of food assistance distributed

1,732 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 11.4 m six month (February 2022– July 2022) net funding requirement.

Operational Updates

• In January, WFP distributed 133,672 food rations that included 8 kg of wheat flour, 2 kg of lentils, 2 kg of rice, 1 kg of barley, 750 g sugar, 460 g of fortified vegetable oil. Beneficiaries received about a 1,732 kcal per person per during the month of January.

• For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition and anaemia of pregnant and lactating women (PLW), WFP distributed daily rations of super cereal wheat soy blend, sugar and vegetable oil to 732 women. In addition, around 7,789 PLW in the refugee camps received fresh food vouchers to provide a more nutritious diet and to prevent moderate acute malnutrition and anaemia. 788 PLW received evouchers with the value of DZD 1,400 (USD 11) to purchase additional commodities from a pre-selected list of diversified products.

• WFP continued the distribution of the Multiple Microntrient Supplements (MMS) (1 tablet per woman per day), targeting 8,423 pregant and lactating women.

• For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in children, 589 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of specialised nutritious food (PlumpySup) throughout January, while MAM prevention activities reached 13,814 boys and girls aged 6-59 months, who also received specialized nutritious food (Nutributter) in health centres.

• School feeding in the refugee camps continued and WFP distributed nutritious gofio porridge made from gofio, dried skimmed milk, vitamin-enriched oil and sugar to 39,864 children, every school day. WFP will continue to distribute a daily 50g packet of high energy biscuits. In January, schools were closed for a week because of the COVID-19 pandemic peak.