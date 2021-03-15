WFP Algeria Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

133,672 people assisted In January 2021

2,228 mt of food assistance distributed under GFA

2,099 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 6.5 m six month (February – July 2021) net funding requirement

Operational Updates

In January WFP distributed 133,672 food rations that included 8 kg of wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 2 kg barley, 2 kg of lentils, 1 kg of corn soy blend, 750 g sugar and 920 g of fortified vegetable oil. About 2,100 kcal per person per day were received by beneficiaries during the month of January.

For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia in pregnant and lactating women (PLWGs),

WFP distributed daily rations of wheat soya blend mixed with sugar and vegetable oil to 672 women. In addition, around 8,209 PLWGs received fresh food vouchers to provide a more nutritious diet and to prevent MAM and anaemia.

As part of treatment of MAM in children, 532 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of specialised nutritious food throughout January, while MAM prevention activities reached 13,795 boys and girls aged 6-59 months, who also received specialized nutritious food in health centres.

Schooling in the refugee camps resumed in September 2020 with a strict health and safety protocol. In January 39,347 boys and girls in all the camp schools were able to benefit from WFP’s school feeding programme, which had the aim of encouraging and maintaining student enrolment and class attendance. Every child received a mid-morning or afternoon snack consisting of high energy biscuits and a glass of milk.

• In January, WFP’s implementing partner CISP (Comitato Internazionale per lo Sviluppo dei Popoli) has started the rehabilitation of schools across the refugee camps to improve the conditions for the preparation of dried skimmed milk, which is provided as part of the daily school snack for children. WFP is funding the rehabilitation of kitchens in nine schools as well as the creation of refectories for school feeding activities in three of these schools. The rehabilitation works are expected to be completed in March 2021.