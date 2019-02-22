WFP Algeria Country Brief, January 2019

In Numbers

125,000 people assisted in JANUARY 2019

2,301 mt of food assistance distributed

2,247 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 5.6 m six months (February-July 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

In January, as part of the General Food Assistance, WFP distributed 125,000 rations consisting of 8 kg wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 2 kg barley, 1 kg lentils, 1kg yellow split peas, 1 kg CSB, 1kg sugar, and 1litre of fortified vegetable oil. The ration was complemented with 1 kg gofio (roasted maize meal), which is part of an in-kind donation from the Spanish region of Gran Canaria. The food basket reached a daily energy intake of 2,247 kcal/person, which is higher than the planned 2,100 kcal per day, due to the inclusion of Gofio.

WFP distributed daily rations of pre-mix 100g corn soya blend (CSB+) and 10g vegetable oil to treat moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) among 709 pregnant and nursing mothers.

For the prevention of malnutrition in pregnant and nursing women, WFP Algeria halted the purchase of Micro Nutrients Powder (MNPs) pending the reformulation of the nutrition activity. WFP is exploring better approaches to prevent malnutrition in this particular context.

To prevent chronic malnutrition, 13,078 boys and girls under five took home daily rations of 10g of a special spread (Nutributter). Additionally, 419 children received the specialized nutrition product (Plumpy’sup) for the treatment of MAM.