22 Feb 2019

WFP Algeria Country Brief, January 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (425.84 KB)

In Numbers

125,000 people assisted in JANUARY 2019

2,301 mt of food assistance distributed

2,247 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 5.6 m six months (February-July 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

  • In January, as part of the General Food Assistance, WFP distributed 125,000 rations consisting of 8 kg wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 2 kg barley, 1 kg lentils, 1kg yellow split peas, 1 kg CSB, 1kg sugar, and 1litre of fortified vegetable oil. The ration was complemented with 1 kg gofio (roasted maize meal), which is part of an in-kind donation from the Spanish region of Gran Canaria. The food basket reached a daily energy intake of 2,247 kcal/person, which is higher than the planned 2,100 kcal per day, due to the inclusion of Gofio.

  • WFP distributed daily rations of pre-mix 100g corn soya blend (CSB+) and 10g vegetable oil to treat moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) among 709 pregnant and nursing mothers.

  • For the prevention of malnutrition in pregnant and nursing women, WFP Algeria halted the purchase of Micro Nutrients Powder (MNPs) pending the reformulation of the nutrition activity. WFP is exploring better approaches to prevent malnutrition in this particular context.

  • To prevent chronic malnutrition, 13,078 boys and girls under five took home daily rations of 10g of a special spread (Nutributter). Additionally, 419 children received the specialized nutrition product (Plumpy’sup) for the treatment of MAM.

  • WFP distributed mid-morning snacks consisting of only 80g of milk to 30,843 boys and girls in primary schools and 8,113 children in kindergartens.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.