WFP Algeria Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

133,672 rations distributed in February 2022

1,961 mt of food assistance distributed

2,135 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 13.2 m six month (March 2022– August 2022) net funding requirement.

Operational Updates

• In February WFP, distributed 133,672 food rations that included 8 kg of wheat flour, 2 kg of lentils, 2 kg of rice, 1 kg of barley, 0.75 kg sugar, 0.92 kg of fortified vegetable oil. About 2,135 kcal per person per day were received by beneficiaries during the month of February.

• For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia of pregnant and lactating women (PLW), WFP distributed daily rations of super cereal wheat soy blend, sugar and vegetable oil to 759 women. In addition, around 5,596 PLW in the refugee camps received fresh food paper vouchers to provide a more nutritious diet and to prevent MAM and anaemia, and 3,004 received e-vouchers with the value of DZD 1,400 (USD 11) to purchase additional commodities from a pre-selected list of diversified products.

• WFP continued the distribution of the Multiple Microntrient Supplements (MMS) (1 tablet per woman per day) targeting 8,423 pregant and lactating women.

• For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in children, 596 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of specialised nutritious food (PlumpySup) throughout February, while MAM prevention activities reached 13,846 boys and girls aged 6-59 months, who also received specialized nutritious food (Nutributter) in health centres.

• School feeding in the refugee camps continued and WFP distributed nutritious gofio porridge made from gofio, dried skimmed milk, vitamin-enriched oil and sugar to 39,864 children every school day. WFP will continue to distribute a daily 50g packet of high energy biscuits.