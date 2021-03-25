WFP Algeria Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

133,672 people assisted in February 2021

2,121 mt of food assistance distributed

2,139 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 7.9 m six-month (April – September 2021) net funding requirement

Operational Updates

• In February WFP distributed 133,672 food rations that included 8 kg of wheat flour, 1.9 kg rice, 2.1 kg barley, 2 kg of lentils, 200 g of corn soy blend, 750 g sugar and 920 g of fortified vegetable oil. About 2,139 kcal per person per day were received by beneficiaries during the month of February.

• For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia in pregnant and lactating women (PLWGs),

WFP distributed daily rations of wheat soya blend mixed with sugar and vegetable oil to 663 women. In addition, around 8,251 PLWGs received fresh food vouchers to provide a more nutritious diet and to prevent MAM and anaemia.

• As part of treatment of MAM in children, 554 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of specialised nutritious food throughout February, while MAM prevention activities reached 13,853 boys and girls aged 6-59 months, who also received specialized nutritious food in health centres.

• Schooling in the refugee camps resumed in September with a strict health and safety protocol. In February, 39,347 boys and girls in all the camp schools were able to benefit from WFP’s school feeding programme, which had the aim of encouraging and maintaining student enrolment and class attendance. Every child received a mid-morning or afternoon snack consisting of high energy biscuits and a glass of milk.

• In February, the TV show called “Min choy naadel chi zein” (“cooking something nice with little”), funded by WFP, resumed. In the show a chef uses all commodities included in the WFP-provided food basket to prepare meals and addresses such topics as malnutrition, anaemia, stunting and diabetes through while promoting healthy cooking practices. The TV show is greatly appreciated by the communities and has an impact on the culinary habits of the refugee community by promoting a diversification of dishes.