WFP Algeria Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

133,672 people assisted In February 2020

2,028 mt of food assistance distributed under GFA

2,053 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

USD 6.7 m six months (April – September 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP distributed food rations to 133,672 Sahrawi refugees in February 2020. The food basket consisted of 6 kg of wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 2 kg barley, 2 kg of lentils, 750 g sugar, 1 L of vegetable oil and 500g of corn soy blend. The food basket was complemented with 1 kg of gofio, roasted maize funded by the Spanish region of Gran Canaria, which enabled WFP to increase the average kilocalorie value of the reduced ration, reaching 2,028 kcal/day, 97 percent of the planned value.

• For the treatment of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia in pregnant and lactating women (PLWGs), WFP distributed daily rations of super cereal, sugar and vegetable oil to 720 women.

• For the treatment of MAM in children, 458 children aged between 6-59 months received a total of 1.42 mt of specialised nutritious food.

• WFP did not distribute fresh food vouchers to prevent MAM and anaemia to around 8,000 PLWGs in February. This activity is still new, and WFP and partners continue to face operational challenges.

The implementation of this new distribution modality is still being improved. The distribution will resume in March 2020.

• WFP distributed mid-morning snacks in all schools and kindergartens to over 39,000 boys and girls.

Due to funding constraints, WFP reduced the midmorning snack by distributing 70 percent of the planned dried skimmed milk and 55 percent of the planned High-energy biscuits.