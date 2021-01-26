WFP Algeria Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

133,672 people assisted In December 2020

1,426 mt of food assistance distributed under GFA

1,394 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 6.5 m six-month (February – July 2021) net funding requirements.

Operational Updates

• In December WFP distributed 133,672 food rations that included 2 kg of wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 2 kg barley, 2 kg of lentils, 1 kg of corn soy blend, 750 g sugar and 1 L of vegetable oil. The ration was missing 6 kg of wheat flour and therefore the energetic value provided by WFP only reached 1,394 kcal/day, 63 percent of the planned value. UNHCR had contributed to complete the full ration and provided 6 kg of wheat flour, so that the energy intake received by beneficiaries was almost 2,100 kcal as planned.

• WFP Algeria received an allocation of USD 600,000 of flexible funding from headquarters to bridge the most urgent needs. The funding was also partially used to reimburse for prepositioned stock managed by the Spanish Red Cross and the Algerian Red Crescent that had loaned different commodities including wheat flour, lentils, sugar and vegetable oil to allow the previous months’ ration to be complete.

• For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia in pregnant and lactating women (PLWGs), WFP distributed daily rations of wheat soya blend mixed with sugar and vegetable oil to 649 women. In addition, around 8,148 PLWGs received fresh food vouchers to prevent MAM and anaemia.

• For the treatment of MAM in children, 494 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of 100g of specialised nutritious food. To prevent MAM in children, 13,595 boys and girls aged 6-59 months received specialized nutritious food in health centres.

• Schooling in the refugee camps resumed in September with a strict health and safety protocol and in December 39,347 boys and girls in all the camp schools benefitted of WFP’s school feeding programme to encourage them to enrol and attend class. Every child received a mid-morning or afternoon consisting of high energy biscuits and a glass of milk.