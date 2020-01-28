28 Jan 2020

WFP Algeria Country Brief, December 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (235.14 KB)

In Numbers

133,672 people assisted In December 2019

2,361.98 mt of food assistance distributed under GFA

2,216 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 3.9 m six months (February – July 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Context

• Other humanitarian actors such as the Spanish Red Cross and OXFAM distributed fresh food, including 2 eggs, 1 kg onions and 1 kg potatoes. Further, 800 celiac patients received a double ration of fresh foods a gluten free wheat flour.

• For the prevention of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia in PLWGs, WFP maintains the distribution of fresh food vouchers through the new cash-based transfer modality.

• For the treatment of MAM in children aged between 6-59 months, a total of 1.51 mt of specialised nutritious food were distributed.

• In December the distribution of mid-morning snacks in all schools and kindergartens for over 39,000 children continued. Boys and girls received 50g of milk and 80g of High-energy biscuits.

