WFP Algeria Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

133,672 people assisted In December 2019

2,361.98 mt of food assistance distributed under GFA

2,216 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 3.9 m six months (February – July 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Context

• Other humanitarian actors such as the Spanish Red Cross and OXFAM distributed fresh food, including 2 eggs, 1 kg onions and 1 kg potatoes. Further, 800 celiac patients received a double ration of fresh foods a gluten free wheat flour.

• For the prevention of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia in PLWGs, WFP maintains the distribution of fresh food vouchers through the new cash-based transfer modality.

• For the treatment of MAM in children aged between 6-59 months, a total of 1.51 mt of specialised nutritious food were distributed.

• In December the distribution of mid-morning snacks in all schools and kindergartens for over 39,000 children continued. Boys and girls received 50g of milk and 80g of High-energy biscuits.