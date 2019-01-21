21 Jan 2019

WFP Algeria Country Brief, December 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (629.93 KB)

In Numbers

2251.17 mt of food assistance distributed

2,333 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 3 m six months (February-July 2019) net funding requirements

125 000 people assisted in December 2018

Operational Updates

• In December, as part of the General Food Assistance, WFP distributed 125,000 rations consisting of 8 kg wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 2 kg pasta, 1 kg yellow split peas, 1 kg Lentils, 1 kg CSB, 1kg sugar, and 1 litre of fortified vegetable oil. The ration was complemented with 1 kg of gofio (roasted maize meal), which is part of an in-kind donation from the Spanish region of Gran Canaria. The food basket reached a daily energy intake of 2,333 kcal/person, higher than the planned 2,100 kcal per day due to the inclusion of Gofio.

• WFP distributed daily rations of pre-mix 100g corn soya blend (CSB+), 7.5 g sugar and 10g vegetable oil to treat moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) among 668 pregnant and nursing mothers.

• A ration of 100g of plumpy sup to 385 children was also distributed in December.

• To prevent chronic malnutrition, 12,883 boys and girls under five took home daily rations of 20 g of a special spread (Nutributter).

• WFP distributed mid-morning snacks consisting of 80g /child/day of Dried Skimmed Milk (DSM) and 50g/ child/day of High Energy Biscuits (HEB) to 38,956 boys and girls in primary schools and kindergartens in December.

