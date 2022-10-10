WFP Algeria Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

133,672 rations distributed in August 2022

758 mt of food assistance distributed

806 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 16.5 million six-month (September 2022– February 2023) net funding requirement

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP distributed 133,672 food rations that included: 2 kg of barley, 2 kg of lentils, 0.92 kg of vegetable oil, and 0.75 kg of sugar (representing 34 percent of the standard ration of 16.67 Kg) – total of 806 kcal per person per day. Due to funding shortfalls, WFP has reduced its food assistance since the first quarter of 2022, which decreased the beneficiaries’ calorie intake.

• For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia of pregnant and lactating women (PLW),

WFP distributed daily rations of super cereal wheat soy blend with sugar (200 g/person/day) and vegetable oil (20 g/person/day) to 798 PLW. In addition, around 8,000 PLW in the refugee camps received fresh food evouchers to provide them with a more nutritious diet and to prevent MAM and anaemia. The e-voucher has the value of DZD 1,400 (USD 9.6) to purchase additional commodities from a pre-selected list of diversified products. Due to the delay in the e-voucher assistance in July, the beneficiaries received two-months’ value (DZD 2,800) in August.

• Moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) prevention activities reached 13,996 boys and girls aged 6-59 months. In health centres, they received a half ration of Nutributter, covering 15 days, while 1,797 children of the same age group living in Dakhla camp received a ration covering 17 days. However, for the treatment of MAM of children, the distribution of specialised nutritious food (PlumpySup) has been suspended since June due to a production issue from the supplier.

• With the opening of the schools after the summer break, the school feeding activities resumed in September targeting to serve 40,000 children in the schools in refugee camps.

• A sandstorm hit Awserd camp on Friday 5 August, resulting in three casualties and material damage to houses, schools and a health centre. WFP participated in a joint rapid assessment carried out on 7 August with UN agencies, NGOs and local authorities to assess needs and draw a response plan accordingly