WFP Algeria Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In August, WFP distributed 133,672 food rations which included 8 kg of wheat flour, 2 kg of lentils, 2 kg barley, 1 kg of pasta, 750 g sugar, 1 kg of dates and 920 g of fortified vegetable oil (distribution is still ongoing). Around 2,147 kcal per person per day were received by beneficiaries during the month of August.

For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia of pregnant and lactating women (PLW), WFP distributed daily rations of super cereal wheat soy blend, sugar and vegetable oil to 709 women. In addition, around 8,423 PLW received fresh food vouchers to provide them with a more nutritious diet and to prevent MAM and anaemia.

WFP continued the sensitization about the Multiple Microntrient Supplements (MMS) (1 tablet per woman per day) targeting 8,423 pregant and lactating women.

For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in children, 568 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of specialised nutritious food (PlumpySup) throughout August, while MAM prevention activities reached 13,732 boys and girls aged 6-59 months, who also received specialized nutritious food (Nutributter) in health centres.