WFP Algeria Country Brief, August 2020

In Numbers

133,672 people assisted In August 2020

2,273 mt of food assistance distributed under GFA

2,131 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

USD 2 m six month (October 2020 – March 2021) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP distributed a complete food basket that included 8 kg of wheat flour, 600 g pasta and 1.4 kg rice, 2 kg barley, 2 kg of lentils, 750 g sugar and 1 L of vegetable oil. The ration reached 2,131 kcal/day, 101 percent of the planned value.

• WFP distributed daily rations of super cereal mixed with sugar and vegetable oil to 618 pregnant and lactating women (PLWGs) for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia.

In addition, around 8,000 PLWGs received fresh food vouchers to prevent MAM and anaemia.

• For the treatment of MAM in children, 458 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of 100g of specialised nutritious food. To prevent MAM in children, 13,520 boys and girls aged 6-59 months received specialized nutritious food in health centres.

• WFP’s school feeding programme is currently suspended due to school closures following the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. WFP, UNHCR, UNICEF and NGO CISP are coordinating with local authorities to prepare the safe return of children to school in September.