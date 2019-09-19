19 Sep 2019

WFP Algeria Country Brief, August 2019

from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Aug 2019
In Numbers

  • 133,672 people assisted In August 2019

  • 2,362 mt of food assistance distributed

  • 2,201 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

  • USD 5.7 m six months (October 2019–March 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• The General Food Assistance (GFA) provided 133,672 Sahrawi refugees with a diverse food ration. The August food basket consisted of 8 kg wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 2 kg barley, 1 kg of yellow split peas, 1 kg of lentils, 750 g sugar, 1 litre of fortified vegetable oil as well as 1 kg of pasta. The pasta replaced corn soy blend (CSB+), a commodity with a high energetic value that is currently not available.
In addition, the food basket was complemented with 1 kg of Gofio, a roasted maize that is funded by the Spanish region of Gran Canaria. The replacement of CSB+ and addition of Gofio allowed WFP to distribute complete rations, with an energy intake of 2,201 kcal/day, 104 percent of the planned 2,100 kcal.

• WFP was unable to distribute specialised nutritious foods to prevent acute malnutrition and treat moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in children and pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) due to long procurement lead times. The specialised products for both prevention and treatment of MAM will not be available for distribution before the fall.

• For the prevention of acute malnutrition in PLWG,
WFP is preparing the distribution of fresh food vouchers through a new cash-based transfer modality, which is planned to start in September 2019 targeting 8,000 PLWG.

• The School Feeding Programme was not implemented in August due to school closure for the summer holidays. School Feeding activities are due to resume in mid-September.

