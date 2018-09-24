WFP Algeria Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

- 2,264 mt of food assistance distributed

- 2,228 kcal/person/day provided through the food basket

- US$ 5.3 m six months (September 2018 - February 2019) net funding requirements

- 125,000 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Context

Algeria has been hosting refugees from Western Sahara since 1975. These refugees are in camps in the harsh, isolated desert environment of western Algeria, where opportunities for self-reliance are limited, forcing them to depend on humanitarian assistance for their survival.

The 2016 UNHCR-WFP Joint Assessment Mission report confirmed that most refugees from Western Sahara are still highly reliant on humanitarian assistance. The results of the 2016 Nutrition Survey indicate an improvement in the overall nutrition situation of women and children, with a reduction of both global acute malnutrition and chronic malnutrition among children of 6-59 months. However, the anaemia prevalence is at 39 percent among children 6-59 months and 45 percent among women of reproductive age.

WFP currently represents the major regular and reliable source of food for the Sahrawi refugees in Algeria.

Upon the request of Algerian Government, WFP has been present in the camps since 1986.

Operational Updates

- WFP is preparing for its new three-year Interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP), which will start in July 2019. The current Transitional ICSP (TICSP) is being extended by six months to June 2019. Several assessments are already being completed and others are planned to inform the ICSP.

- In August, as part of the General Distribution, WFP distributed 125,000 rations consisting of 8 kg wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 1 kg pasta, 2 kg yellow split peas, 1kg CSB, 1kg sugar and 1litre of fortified vegetable oil, 1 kg of dates and 1 kg of gofio (roasted maize meal). The dates and gofio were in-kind donations from Saudi Arabia and the Spanish region of Gran Canaria. The food basket reached a daily energy intake of 2,228 kcal/person compared to the planned 2,100 kcal per day, with the inclusion of these additional commodities.

- To treat moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) among 607 pregnant and nursing mothers, WFP distributed daily rations of pre-mix 100g corn soya blend (CSB+) and 10g vegetable oil.

- A daily ration of 65g of Saudi Arabian dates were also distributed to 8,166 pregnant and nursing mothers to provide them with additional energy during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Dates and gofio received as in-kind contributions are used to target pregnant and nursing mothers, in lieu of micronutrient powders (MNPs). This was not planned for in the TICSP; however, both commodities act as an excellent complement to the monthly rations to treat and prevent micronutrient deficiencies. Pending the results of the decentralized evaluation of the nutrition activity, WFP Algeria halted the purchase of MNPs.

- To prevent chronic malnutrition, 12,884 boys and girls under five took home daily rations of 10g of a special spread (Nutributter). Additionally, 369 children received the specialized nutrition product (Plumpy’sup) for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition.