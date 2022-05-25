WFP Algeria Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In April, WFP distributed 133,672 food rations that included 2 kg of lentils, 2 kg of rice, 0.75 kg of sugar, 1 kg of Corn-Soy Blend plus (CSB+) and 1.5 kg of Gofio (which represented 43.5 percent of the standard ration of 16.67 Kg). Beneficiaries received about 845 kcal per person per day during the month of April.

For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia of pregnant and lactating women (PLW), WFP distributed daily rations of super cereal wheat soy blend, sugar and vegetable oil to 747 women. In addition, around 4,583 PLW in the refugee camps received fresh food paper vouchers to provide a more nutritious diet and to prevent MAM and anaemia and 4,017 received e-vouchers with the value of DZD 1,400 (USD11) to purchase additional commodities from a pre-selected list of diversified products.

WFP continued the distribution of the Multiple Micronutrient Supplements MMS (1 tablet per woman per day) targeting 8,210 pregnant and lactating women.

For the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in children, 603 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of specialised nutritious food (PlumpySup) throughout April, while MAM prevention activities reached 13,849 boys and girls aged 6-59 months, who also received specialized nutritious food (Nutributter) in health centres.

School feeding in the refugee camps continued and WFP distributed nutritious gofio porridge made from gofio, dried skimmed milk, vitamin-enriched oil and sugar to 39,864 children every school day. WFP didn’t distribute the daily 50 g packet of high energy biscuits due to stock shortages.