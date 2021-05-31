WFP Algeria Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

133,672 people assisted in April 2021

2,228.38 mt of general food assistance distributed

2,105 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 8.9 million six-month (June - November 2021) net funding requirements.

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP assisted 133,672 people with food rations including 8 kg of wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 3 kg barley, 750 g sugar, 2 kg gofio and 920 g of fortified vegetable oil. Beneficiaries received around 2,105 kcal per person per day.

• For the treatment of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia in pregnant and lactating women (PLWGs), WFP reached 658 women with daily rations of super cereal wheat soy blend and vegetable oil. In addition, around 8,154 PLWGs received fresh food vouchers to provide a more nutritious diet and to prevent MAM and anaemia.

• As part of the treatment of children MAM, 543 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of specialised nutritious food (PlumpySup) throughout April, while MAM prevention activities reached 13,856 boys and girls aged 6-59 months, who also received specialized nutritious food (Nutributter) in health centres.

• Schooling in the refugee camps resumed in September 2020 with a strict health and safety protocol. In April, 39,347 boys and girls in all the camp schools were able to benefit from WFP’s school feeding programme, which had the aim of encouraging and maintaining student enrolment and class attendance. Every child received a mid-morning or afternoon snack.

• Complementary school feeding activities, funded by the Brazilian Trust Fund started on 6 April, with weekly distributions of sandwiches with cheese, eggs, and a juice, for the two remaining months of the academic year (April and May 2021). These weekly distributions reached children enrolled in primary and intermediate schools, coranic schools, and centers of children with specific needs across the five refugee camps.