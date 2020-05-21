WFP Algeria Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

152,768 people assisted In April 2020

2,008 mt of food assistance distributed under GFA

2,071 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 2.3 m six months (June 2020 – November 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP distributed diverse food rations to 133,672 Sahrawi refugees in April 2020. The food basket consisted of 8 kg of wheat flour, 1.5 kg pasta and 500 g rice, 250 g barley, 2 kg of lentils, 750 g sugar and 1 L of vegetable oil. The ration was missing corn soy blend. However, the food basket was complemented with 1 kg of gofio, roasted maize funded by the Spanish region of Gran Canaria, which enabled WFP to increase the average kilocalorie value of the reduced ration, reaching 2,071 kcal/day, 94 percent of the planned value.

• WFP carried out two additional distributions this month to provide refugees with some additional food at the beginning of Ramadan. 250 grams of barley were distributed to 19,096 beneficiaries who were added to the distribution of general food assistance for 3 months to mitigate the economic shock of COVID-19. The remaining quantity of gofio that is about to expire was distributed to 9,300 families with elderly and special needs family members. These refugees received 1 kg of gofio and were already identified under social welfare programs by the refugee organization Media Luna Roja Saharaui (MLRS).

• For the treatment of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) and anaemia in pregnant and lactating women (PLWGs),

WFP distributed daily rations of super cereal, sugar and vegetable oil to 685 women. In addition, around 8,000 PLWGs received fresh food vouchers to prevent MAM and anaemia.

• For the treatment of MAM in children, 425 children aged between 6-59 months received daily rations of 100g of specialised nutritious food. The prevention of MAM in children resumed with the distribution of specialized nutritious food to 13,221 boys and girls aged 6-59 months.

• WFP’s school feeding programme is currently suspended due to school closures following the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. The complementary livelihood activities are partially ongoing. 176 Refugee families participating in the H2Optimal project, continue to use Groasis waterboxxes© to grow vegetables and trees, remote monitoring continues through partner OXFAM. The fish farm operates with minimum staff to continue the growing and breeding of fish and remote monitoring from partner NGO TGH.

• From May to July 2020, WFP Algeria is increasing the number of beneficiaries receiving general food assistance from 133,672 to 152,786 to include those refugees who had been identified as least vulnerable to food insecurity in WFP’s last assessment. These refugees are likely to suffer from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses and those that are self-employed.

• WFP revised the standard operating procedures for food and cash-based transfer (CBT) distributions to minimize the risk of exposure by WFP personnel, partners and beneficiaries by avoiding overcrowding at distribution points, direct physical contact and increasing hygiene measures. For the voucher project, WFP and partners are reviewing the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) to retailers.

• WFP revised its monitoring approach, shifting to remote monitoring modalities, while access to camps and beneficiaries is limited.

• WFP is in the final stages of setting up a market survey for mitigation measures in case of local price increase across the refugee camps.