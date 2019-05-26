26 May 2019

WFP Algeria Country Brief, April 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2019
preview
Download PDF (248.83 KB)

In Numbers

125,000 people assisted In April 2019

2,338 mt of food assistance distributed

2,247 kcal/person/day provided through the general food basket

US$ 0.9 m six months (May–October 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In April, under General Food Assistance (GFA), WFP distributed 125,000 rations consisting of 8 kg wheat flour, 2 kg rice, 2 kg barley, 1 kg of yellow split peas, 1 kg of lentils, 1 kg CSB, 1kg sugar, and 1 litre of fortified vegetable oil. The ration was complemented with 1 kg gofio (roasted maize meal), which is part of an in-kind donation from the Spanish region of Gran Canaria. Thanks to the complementary gofio the energy intake of the April ration reached 2,247 kcal/day, 107 percent of the planned 2,100 kcal.

• Under its nutrition activities, WFP distributed daily rations of pre-mix 100g corn soya blend (CSB+) and 10g vegetable oil to treat moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) among 719 pregnant and lactating women (PLW). A total of 415 children received specialized nutritious food for the treatment of MAM. However, the remaining stocks are only sufficient to cover this month’s distribution.

• To prevent chronic malnutrition, 13,106 boys and girls under 5 years of age took home daily rations of 10g of a lipid-based nutrient supplement as part of a blanket supplementary feeding activity in health centres. However, the children only received 64 percent of the planned ration due to the unavailability of the product.

• For the prevention of malnutrition in PLW, WFP is exploring the distribution of fresh food vouchers. WFP is working to mobilize funding for this activity.

• As part of its School Feeding Programme, WFP distributed mid-morning snacks consisting of 80g of milk and 50g of high energy biscuits to 30,843 boys and girls in all primary and intermediary camp schools, and 8,113 children in camp kindergartens. As requested by the refugee education authorities, WFP reduced the feeding time by seven days.

