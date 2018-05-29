WFP Algeria Country Brief, April 2018

Operational Updates

Poor funding continued to affect WFP’s regular activities. Mid-morning snacks for children in schools and kindergarten only consisted of only half a glass of milk (40 g), without biscuits.

WFP Algeria thanks ECHO for their recent contribution which will continue WFP’ life-saving food assistance to the Sahrawi refugees in Algeria.

In April WFP was able to provide a complete food basket, distributing 125,000 rations consisting of: 7.6 kg wheat flour, 2 kg barley, 2 kg rice, 2 kg of yellow split peas, 400 g pasta, and 1 litre of fortified vegetable oil. The rations’ overall energy intake surpassed the planned requirements, providing 2,200 kcal per person per day.

To treat Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM), WFP distributed daily rations of 100 g Corn Soya Blend (CSB+) with sugar and 10 g vegetable oil to treat 569 moderately malnourished pregnant women and nursing mothers.

WFP also provided a daily distribution of 100 g of Plumpy’sup, a specialised nutrition product, to treat malnutrition in 369 children.

No distribution of Nutributter took place in April to prevent chronic malnutrition in children under 5, due to unavailability of the product.

The provision of Micronutrient powders (MNPs) to prevent micronutrient deficiencies in pregnant and nursing women (PNW) has been suspended, pending results of the decentralized evaluation of the nutrition activity, due mid-year.