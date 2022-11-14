UNHCR Algeria Operational Update, May - October 2022

With no asylum legislation and reception facilities in place, access to asylum and risk of refoulement are among the main protection concerns for people of concern to UNHCR in urban areas of Algeria.UNHCR advocates for the inclusion of refugees and asylum-seekers in the country’s national plan to enable their access to essential services and life-saving assistance, have recognition of their basic rights, and live in safety and dignity.

The Sahrawi situation is compromised by its isolation, deteriorating humanitarian situation and harsh environmental conditions.Due to chronic underfunding, minimum humanitarian standards cannot be met in the five refugee camps near Tindouf, resulting in most refugees living below the poverty line.