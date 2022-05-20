UNHCR Algeria Operational Update, January - April 2022

COVID-19 affected the lives of refugees and asylum-seekers in the country. Many of those living in urban areas lost their jobs and their living standard deteriorated due to the increase of food prices nation wide. The fourth wave affected the country in January forcing the government to close schools across the country from19 January-6 February and obliging UNHCR to reduce staff presence to the office and to the camps to provide essential protection and life saving services. Multi-purpose cash assistance for people of concern to UNHCR in urban areas reached over 750familiesat heightened risks to help them meet their most urgent needs.