UNHCR Algeria Factsheet - September 2022

UNHCR Algeria advocates for the inclusion of refugees and asylum-seekers in the country’s national plans to enable their access to basic rights, lifesaving assistance and essential services.

In urban areas,UNHCR engages with government and non-government counterparts to ensure a favourable protection environment for refugees and asylum-seekers and to strengthen their inclusion in the existing national protection system.

In the five refugee camps near Tindouf, UNHCR works to ensure access to basic rights and services, while improving living standards of refugees through innovative means for delivering humanitarian interventions which foster economic inclusion and community self-reliance.