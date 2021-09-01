UNHCR Algeria Factsheet - July 2021

UNHCR provides protection, assistance, and services to Sahrawi refugees in the five camps near Tindouf, South West Algeria, with a focus on humanitarian, life-saving and opportunities for livelihood and self-reliance.

In Algiers, UNHCR provides protection and assistance like registration of asylum-seekers,

Refugee Status Determination, issuance of documents to refugees.

The activities for urban refugees include to provide cash assistance, education and shelter support to refugees and asylum-seekers.

UNHCR is working with humanitarian actors to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 for the refugees and asylum-seekers in the camps and urban areas.