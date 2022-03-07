UNHCR Algeria Factsheet - February 2022

Operational Statistics

8,227 Refugees in urban areas 2,776 Asylum-seekers in urban areas 90,000 Most vulnerable Sahrawi refugees in the camps near Tindouf

UNHCR Algeria advocates for the inclusion of refugees and asylum-seekers in the country’s national plans to enable them have access to basic rights, lifesaving assistance and essential services and also live in dignity and health. In urban areas, UNHCR engages with government and non-government actors to build a more favourable protection environment for refugees and asylum-seekers and to strengthen their inclusion in the existing national protection system

In the five refugee camps near Tindouf, UNHCR ensures access to basic rights and services while improving living standards of refugees through innovative ways of delivering humanitarian interventions that enable and foster economic inclusion and community self-reliance.