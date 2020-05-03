Algeria
UNHCR Algeria Factsheet - February 2020
UNHCR is providing international protection, assistance and services to Sahrawi refugees in the five camps near Tindouf in south-western Algeria.
UNHCR provides protection and assistance to refugees and asylum-seekers in urban areas.
In 2019, 109 refugees departed for resettlement to third countries.
UNHCR leads the provision of humanitarian assistance to Sahrawi refugees, which involves coordination with all humanitarian actors in Tindouf.
Working with Partners
UNHCR is a member of the United Nations Country Team and works closely with the Algerian Government and with 13 partners in Algeria, three in Algiers and ten in Tindouf. UNHCR’s partners are: Algerian Red Crescent (ARC), Association des Femmes Algériennes pour le Développement (AFAD), Asociación de Trabajadores y Técnicos sin Fronteras (ATTSF), Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Humanité et Inclusion (HI), Enfants Refugiés du Monde (ERM), Green Tea Association, Movement for Peace, Disarmament & Liberty (MPDL), Oxfam, Réseau algérien pour la défense des droits de l'enfant (NADA), Solidaridad Internacional Andalucía (SI-A), Triangle Génération Humanitaire (TGH) and Universidad Autonoma de Madrid (UAM).
In Tindouf, UNHCR leads inter-agency efforts to support the Sahrawi refugee programme in close coordination with WFP (food assistance and resilience) and UNICEF (health, education and child protection). UNHCR leads the Inter-Agency Working Group and Inter-Sector Working Group, the regular sector coordination meetings for the Protection, Livelihoods, WASH and Health sectors, in coordination with the Sahrawi refugee community, as well as participating in the Education and Food sector coordination meetings. UNHCR works closely with the Sahrawi community representatives and civil society across the five refugee camps, using a participatory-based approach.