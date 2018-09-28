Tindouf camps planning figures

NOTE: The following is by way of informational response to media interest concerning the Tindouf camps in Algeria

UNHCR would like to confirm that our official planning figure for the most vulnerable Sahrawi refugees in the Tindouf camps in Algeria remains 90,000. Since 2006, this figure has been supplemented by an additional 35,000 rations. UNHCR will continue to rely on these figures until a full-fledged registration exercise is carried out. In the meantime, these figures remain an estimate of needs in the camps pending the outcome of an inter-agency vulnerability assessment. UNHCR calls on donors to ensure that humanitarian assistance is commensurate with the estimated needs.