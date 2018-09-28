28 Sep 2018

Tindouf camps planning figures

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 28 Sep 2018 View Original

NOTE: The following is by way of informational response to media interest concerning the Tindouf camps in Algeria

UNHCR would like to confirm that our official planning figure for the most vulnerable Sahrawi refugees in the Tindouf camps in Algeria remains 90,000. Since 2006, this figure has been supplemented by an additional 35,000 rations. UNHCR will continue to rely on these figures until a full-fledged registration exercise is carried out. In the meantime, these figures remain an estimate of needs in the camps pending the outcome of an inter-agency vulnerability assessment. UNHCR calls on donors to ensure that humanitarian assistance is commensurate with the estimated needs.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.