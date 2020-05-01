The State of Qatar continues to send urgent medical assistance to support efforts to combat the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic

Doha / April / The State of Qatar, represented by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), today sent four shipments of urgent medical aid to the sister Republic of Tunisia and People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, and the friendly Republic of Rwanda and the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal. This is in the framework of supporting efforts by sisterly and friendly governments in coping with and containment of Outbreaks of the Coronavirus Epidemic / Covid-19 /

The QFFD said in a statement that this aid, carried by Qatar Airways, has reached a weight of 45 tons for the 4 countries. It consisted of medical equipment and supplies, such as facemasks and personal protective equipment.

In his statement on this occasion, Mr. Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Kuwari, Director General of the QFFD, stressed that this medical aid provided by the State of Qatar to sister and friendly countries is an embodiment of solidarity and cooperation between brothers and friends. It comes within the framework of global efforts in the fight against the spread of this epidemic.

“That aid,” he further added “also springs from the duty of common international responsibility, and in support of international efforts to stop the spread of this virus.”

It is noteworthy that this aid is considered as a continuation of the urgent medical aid provided, through the QFFD, by the State of Qatar to sisterly and friendly countries. The State of Qatar has provided during this unprecedented epidemic, urgent aid to several sister and friendly countries, such as Iran, Lebanon and Italy, for the aim of extending a helping hand and assistance to them to overcome the Coronavirus crisis that has swept the world.