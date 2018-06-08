Signature ceremony launching the PDRU project for the Wilaya of Algiers

In April 26, the Wilaya of Algiers, through the endorsement of the Algerian government, entered into a partnership with EMI to develop its Urban Resilience Master Plan (“Plan Directeur de Résilience Urbaine” – PDRU).

The development of the PDRU will consist of a series of seven (7) scientific analyses applied to 12 key sectors critical to the urban resilience of Algiers, which will then be integrated into a coherent master plan. The study will be based on a participatory approach that mobilizes, alongside the Wilaya’s authorities and elected officials, representatives of technical and scientific institutions, civil society, the private sector, the media, and other stakeholders. The PDRU will be the result of a collaboration between local skills and knowledge, and internationally recognized scientific expertise. For this project, EMI has assembled a team of Algerian experts based in Europe and the United States, as well as local experts recognized as active leaders in their areas of expertise.

This partnership is anchored on the Algerian’s government objective to take the necessary measures to manage risks due to natural hazards (e.g., earthquakes, floods, landslides, climate change, etc.) by implementing disaster risk reduction plans aimed at developing the country’s resilience. Algiers has been seriously affected by natural hazards during recent decades, including disastrous floods within the city in November 2001 and a devastating earthquake in the nearby city of Boumerdes in May 2003.

In the context of major cities, the development and implementation of an Urban Resilience Master Plan (URMP) is now recognized as the most effective approach to addressing this concern. This approach has been implemented by EMI to manage disaster risk in several megacities such as Pasig City (Philippines), Quezon City (Philippines), and Mumbai (India) for earthquakes and floods; and Dhaka (Bangladesh), Amman (Jordan), and Istanbul (Turkey) for earthquakes.